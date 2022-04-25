HealthSource RI open enrollment brings in more than 31K customers

EAST PROVIDENCE – HealthSource RI, the state’s health insurance marketplace, is reporting a jump in numbers after the end of its open enrollment period.

Customers increased to 31,445 in 2022, as opposed to 30,071 in 2021. Open enrollment ran from November 2021 through January 2022.

Financial assistance also saw an upswing throughout January, with HealthSource RI customers qualifying for more than $10 million, a year-over-year increase of 28%, in assistance on premiums.

Rhode Islanders seeking coverage at HealthSource RI saw a variety of savings through subsidies and tax credits thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act. Families with income over 400% of the federal poverty level were also able to take advantage of new financial assistance through ARPA.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.