HealthSource RI Open Enrollment period begins

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Open Enrollment for HealthSource RI, the state’s largest health insurance marketplace, began Friday and will end Jan. 31, 2025. A record-high of more than 46,000 people are currently enrolled in health plans through HSRI. There are also more than 8,000 people enrolled through small group options offered by HSRI to employers in Rhode

PROVIDENCE – Open Enrollment for HealthSource RI, the state’s largest health insurance marketplace, began Friday and will

end Jan. 31, 2025.

A record-high of more than 46,000 people are currently enrolled in health plans through HSRI. There are also more than 8,000 people enrolled through small group options offered by HSRI to employers in Rhode Island.

Rhode Islanders have until Dec. 23 to choose and pay for coverage that starts Jan. 1, 2025. The last possible day to enroll and pay for a 2025 plan under Open Enrollment is Jan. 31, for coverage that starts Feb. 1, 2025.

HSRI has added a new customizable decision support tool for the 2025 plan year. The tool is available in the online enrollment portal, healthyrhode.ri.gov, where customers can shop and compare

plans

, including new estimates of out-of-pocket costs and costs they might face under different plans.

HS

RI also offers an anonymous online version of this tool, which lets those looking for general information on plans estimate their monthly premium and out-of-pocket costs, identify financial help and find in-network doctors without providing or saving personal information.

Since 2013, HSRI has decreased the state's uninsured rate by more than two thirds. Also, in HSRI’s recently released survey, only 2.2% of Rhode Islander residents were uninsured.

Currently, 6 out of 7 HSRI customers receive financial assistance, and almost a third of customers pay less than $10 per month for their health coverage.

“HealthSource RI continues to proudly provide Rhode Islanders with affordable options for high-quality coverage, an important tool for keeping families healthy and helping to protect their financial stability,” said HSRI Director Lindsay Lang. “I encourage Rhode Islanders in need of health coverage to take advantage of the many ways we offer to get in touch – visit us online, find a neighborhood Navigator, make an in-person appointment, or call or live web chat with us. Whatever appeals to you, we’re here to help you compare plans and find the health and dental coverage that fits your needs and your budget.

Virtual information sessions about Open Enrollment will be held throughout the coming months. The first two are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 5 and 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 7. Those interested can sign up and find information on other sessions held in both English and Spanish at

HealthSourceRI.com/events

.

HSRI’s usual call center hours of Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. are extended during Open Enrollment to Tuesday until 8 p.m., and Saturday mornings, 9 a.m. to noon., HSRI also offers live web chat services online, in both English and Spanish, where individuals can ask questions, reset their passwords and get enrollment support from a live agent during call center hours.

Along with assistance through HSRI’s live web chat tool, enrollment support is available in-person, via phone, or virtually through HSRI’s Navigator agencies located throughout the state. Those interested can also make appointments for assistance at HSRI’s Walk-In Center at 401 Wampanoag Trail in East Providence.

For the most up to date information about HSRI’s Open Enrollment period, and additional customer service information, visit

HealthSourceRI.com/OE

. Enrollment support is also available by calling 1-855-840-4774.