HealthSource RI seeing big benefits from ARPA

­COORDINATING COVERAGE: HealthSource RI Director Lindsay Lang, third from left, meets with staff members, from left, Contessa Brown, senior analyst; Leslie Racine Vazquez, operations manager; and Steve Micke and Katherine Rivera in customer service. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
The calls from doubting policyholders have been coming into HealthSource RI recently as they express concern that there might have been a mistake on their invoice. That’s because of the American Rescue Plan Act – the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package, which includes about $30 million in tax credits to provide financial help to people…

