HealthSource RI seeing higher call volume, more interest in bronze plans with premiums set to surge

PROVIDENCE – With state health insurance rates set to dramatically increase next year, the full impact on HealthSource RI customers won’t be clear until a Dec. 23 payment deadline, says executive director Lindsay Lang. However, the cracks are already starting to show. The state insurance marketplace is fielding about 25-100 more calls per day than

“We have a lot of very concerned customers,” Lang said. “People are pausing and taking a little extra time to process

renew

al information.”

Those who don’t completely drop their state insurance coverage seem to be shifting to plans with lower premiums, Lang said. HealthSource RI is already experiencing an increase in enrollees opting for bronze level plans, which offer lower premiums but higher out-of-pocket costs throughout the year.

The state marketplace includes bronze, silver, gold and platinum level plans.

During last year’s open enrollment period, about 16% of enrollees chose bronze plans, Lang said. That figure has so far risen to 26% this year.

Meanwhile, about 31% of customers chose gold plans in last year’s open enrollment period, compared to the 15% who have so far signed on to this coverage level for the upcoming year.

It’s always a gamble – “That’s sort of the name of the game with health insurance,” Lang says of the selection process. “You are trying to make a selection in December that is going to meet your needs in the year ahead.”

Some people – especially younger and generally healthy customers – could find that, barring unexpected health issues, a bronze plan works well for their needs, “for other folks, that calculation is very different,” Lang says.

Lang isn’t sure how many of the 13,000 customers expected to lose HealthSource RI coverage have other health insurance options, such as employer-provided plans or access to a spouse’s coverage.

The call center has been able to handle the increase in call volumes, Lang says, and representatives are working with customers to ensure that their account info is up-to-date and allows them access to all potential forms of financial assistance.

“Every open enrollment has had some changes or challenges, but this is a really significant one,” Lang said, describing the premium spikes as “unprecedented."

“Affordability is key,” she added. “We know that people want to be covered. We know they want that peace of mind. But if it’s not affordable, we know they won’t be covered.”

