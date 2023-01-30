HealthSource RI’s open enrollment period ends Tuesday

PROVIDENCE – Enrollment for Rhode Island’s health insurance marketplace, HealthSource RI, is ending soon.

Open enrollment began on Nov. 1, 2022, and will end on Jan. 31. During this period, individuals can enroll, change or renew their health coverage.

“Rhode Island is a national leader in health coverage, and the health and well-being of each and every Rhode Islander remains a priority,” said Gov. Daniel J. McKee when open enrollment kicked off in November. “We’re fortunate that HealthSource RI continues to provide Rhode Islanders with affordable options for high-quality coverage. Applying is easy and I encourage Rhode Islanders in need of health coverage to compare plans and find the one that works best for them.”

In 2022, customers increased to 31,445 compared with 30,071 in 2021. Open enrollment ran from November 2021 through January 2022.

- Advertisement -

HealthSource RI helps Rhode Islanders find affordable health insurance and offers financial assistance to help pay for coverage. Currently, 6 out of 7 HealthSource RI customers receive financial assistance. The last possible day to enroll and pay for a 2023 plan is Jan. 31, for coverage that starts Feb. 1.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.