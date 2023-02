Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Rhode Island has never lost the old school touch. A recent story in Food & Wine turned the spotlight on a style of dining that is lavish, lengthy and conspicuous by its gracious hospitality. It is known in the Midwest as the supper club. The menu consists of surf and turf, prime rib, and lobster.…