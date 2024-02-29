Heather Brown Promoted to Managing Director at CBIZ & MHM

Heather is the Co-Leader of the Global Information Reporting (GIR) team within the New England Private Equity Tax Co-Sourcing Practice. She has more than 20 years of experience providing services to the private equity industry, with a focus in U.S. Federal tax withholding and operational excellence. Heather has extensive experience working with compliance for IRC Chapter 3 Nonresident Alien (NRA), IRC Chapter 4 Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA), and the OECD’s Common Reporting Standard. Heather received her Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth and Master of Science in Taxation and Master of Personal Financial Planning from Bentley University.