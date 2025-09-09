Helena Buonanno Foulkes launches second gubernatorial bid
Updated at 3:42 p.m.
TOPICS
Updated at 3:42 p.m.
Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article
Anyhow Studio, a ceramics studio in Providence, empowers early-career ceramic artists and beginners to grow…Learn More
PBN's All Access Subscription
PBN subscribers get ahead with unlimited access to PBN news, information, and insights from our editorial team, research and data, webinars and much more.
PBN's Daily Newsletters
Get PBN's top stories and breaking news every day in your email inbox.
Helping you succeed in business since 1986.
© Providence Business News. All Rights Reserved.
“While I hear so much real frustration that our state leadership is not meeting the moment, I am inspired by my fellow Rhode Islanders’ love of our state, their concern for one another and their relentless hope that we can build a better future,” Foulkes said during her press conference at Roger Williams Park Casino. “Together with you, I hope to bring back faith in our government, to improve our public education and create good paying jobs … to move with urgency to tackle our housing crisis and address our doctor shortage … and to fight against the reckless, illegal and irresponsible policies of the Trump administration.”
Meanwhile, McKee has recently escalated attacks on his 2026 rival, releasing a new campaign video that accuses her of profiting from the opioid crisis during her time as a CVS executive.
The ad claims Foulkes “made millions pumping opioids into our homes” and cites headlines linking CVS, and by extension her leadership, to the nationwide epidemic.
Foulkes, who served as president of CVS Pharmacy from 2014 to 2018, pushed back hard, calling the attack misleading and politically desperate.
She claims she led reforms that cut opioid prescriptions by 45% and had previously blamed Purdue Pharma for misleading the industry.
The clash follows a December 2024 U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit against CVS alleging the company ignored red flags and operated dangerously understaffed pharmacies, an issue McKee has seized on to frame Foulkes as out of touch and complicit.
In a tweet on X, formerly twitter, CVS Health Corp said "It's unfortunate and discouraging McKee would use such a serious topic as political fodder."(UPDATE: Additional comment from Foulkes added in 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th paragraphs.) Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.