PROVIDENCE – Helena Buonanno Foulkes officially entered the 2026 gubernatorial race Tuesday. The former CVS Health Corp. executive will try for the second time to wrestle away the Democratic nomination from incumbent Gov. Daniel J. McKee, who will be seeking reelection. Foulkes came within just 3,357 votes of defeating McKee in the 2022 Democratic primary, her first-ever run for public office.

“While I hear so much real frustration that our state leadership is not meeting the moment, I am inspired by my fellow Rhode Islanders’ love of our state, their concern for one another and their relentless hope that we can build a better future,” Foulkes said during her press conference at Roger Williams Park Casino. “Together with you, I hope to bring back faith in our government, to improve our public education and create good paying jobs … to move with urgency to tackle our housing crisis and address our doctor shortage … and to fight against the reckless, illegal and irresponsible policies of the Trump administration.”

Foulkes criticized Gov. McKee too, adding “we can’t afford the same people trying the same old things.”

“Simply put, our current governor does not deserve [another] term,” she said.

She also acknowledged the impact of Hasbro’s announcement to relocate to Massachusetts.

“To the hundreds of families affected by this news, I know this is an extremely stressful moment,” said Foulkes. “You’re the ones we should be focused on right now, and I’ll be a governor who fights every day to protect jobs and bring more opportunities here.”

Meanwhile, McKee has recently escalated attacks on his 2026 rival, releasing a new campaign video that accuses her of profiting from the opioid crisis during her time as a CVS executive.

The ad claims Foulkes “made millions pumping opioids into our homes” and cites headlines linking CVS, and by extension her leadership, to the nationwide epidemic.

Foulkes, who served as president of CVS Pharmacy from 2014 to 2018, pushed back hard, calling the attack misleading and politically desperate.

She claims she led reforms that cut opioid prescriptions by 45% and had previously blamed Purdue Pharma for misleading the industry.

The clash follows a December 2024 U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit against CVS alleging the company ignored red flags and operated dangerously understaffed pharmacies, an issue McKee has seized on to frame Foulkes as out of touch and complicit.

In a tweet on X, formerly twitter, CVS Health Corp said "It's unfortunate and discouraging McKee would use such a serious topic as political fodder."