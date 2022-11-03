Hennessy Group acquires 2 R.I. property management firms

EAST GREENWICH – The Hennessy Group LLC, doing business as Hennessy Property Management, recently acquired two other Rhode Island firms, combining to form the largest condominium management provider in the state, the company announced.

The Hennessy Group, which is co-owned by Amelie Hennessy and Joshua Hennessy, announced that it acquired both Armeny Inc. Property Management and Rhode Island Property Advisory Co. The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the business acquisitions.

Hennessy Property Management said it now provides property management services for 150 condo associations in Rhode Island, spanning a total of 6,000 units.

“This cements us as the largest condominium management provider in the state,” said Amelie Hennessy, co-owner and principal broker for The Hennessy Group. “We went for it and made it happen. I have a lot of ideas on how to revolutionize management and bring more efficiency into the game for owners, tenants and everyone involved. It’s definitely very exciting.”

The business acquisition brings the total number of employees working for The Hennessy Group to about 40, after absorbing 25 employees from RIPAC and four from Armeny. That includes mostly maintenance workers, as well as bookkeepers and managers, the company said.

“We’re very happy to have acquired a really good team,” Amelie Hennessy said. “We’re keeping everybody. It was really important to us to keep all the people they had in place. We’re happy with the team we’ve acquired.”

Amelie Hennessy and Joshua Hennessy, a former Providence Bruins player who last played in 2018, said they first ventured into property management about 13 years ago but established their company in 2017. Both firms acquired by The Hennessy Group were in business for more than 20 years, the company said.

The Hennessy Group said it will maintain its 253 Main St. office in East Greenwich and will continue leasing the office space used by RIPAC at 181 Knight St. in Warwick.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.