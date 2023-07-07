Her growth plan: Education, hard work and smarts

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

(Editor’s note: This is the 35th installment in a monthly series speaking with minority business owners and leaders. Each will be asked for their view on minority business conditions in the state and for ways to improve those businesses’ chances for success.) On a 6-acre waterfront property in Bristol, Sophath Toun sees a story in…