Her growth plan: Education, hard work and smarts

By
-
ROOT CAUSE: Sophath Toun established Soto Design in 2013 and has steadily grown the business into a landscape design company and plant shop.  PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
ROOT CAUSE: Sophath Toun established Soto Design in 2013 and has steadily grown the business into a landscape design company and plant shop.  PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
(Editor’s note: This is the 35th installment in a monthly series speaking with minority business owners and leaders. Each will be asked for their view on minority business conditions in the state and for ways to improve those businesses’ chances for success.) On a 6-acre waterfront property in Bristol, Sophath Toun sees a story in…

You must be a paid subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display