Here’s what’s in the opioid settlement against OxyContin maker Purdue and the Sackler family

Members of the Sackler family who own OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma must pay billions of dollars to settle a flood of lawsuits over the harms of opioids, under a new deal that was formally approved by a federal bankruptcy judge on Tuesday.

The Sackler family must contribute up to $7 billion over 15 years. Most of the money is to go to government entities to fight the opioid crisis, which has been linked to 900,000 deaths in the U.S. since 1999.

Thousands of victims of the opioid epidemic could be paid thousands of dollars each, with a portion of the money distributed next year to some people who had OxyContin prescriptions and their survivors.

“My heart goes out to all those who have suffered such pain,” U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane said as he laid out his reasoning for approving the plan. “The settlements are fair and equitable and in the best interest of the bankruptcy estates.”

The new agreement replaces one the U.S. Supreme Court rejected last year, finding it would have improperly protected members of the family against future lawsuits. Under the current agreement, entities that do not opt into the payments can still sue members of the family.

The deal, which the judge said he would accept last week, is among the largest in a series of opioid settlements brought by state and local governments against drugmakers, wholesalers and pharmacies that totaled about $50 billion.

Why the judge said he approved the deal

Lane said the deal maximizes values of the settlement and came from years of investigations, mediation and negotiations.

He also said that an alternative to the settlement – suing Sackler family members – instead of accepting the deal would take years “and success is not ensured,” in part because the family has consistently said they would fight claims against them.

He also noted it could be hard to collect if the family lost lawsuits. Much of their assets are in off-shore trusts.

Money will go to governments and some individuals

Sackler family members were collectively paid more than $10 billion by Purdue in the decade before they stopped involvement with the company in 2018 and used about half of that for taxes. They’ve agreed to pay up to $7 billion over 15 years, providing most of the cash involved in the settlement.

The funds distributed to state, local and Native Americans is to be used mostly to address the opioid crisis, as has been the case with other opioid settlements.

About $850 million of that is to go to individual victims, including children born with opioid withdrawal.

People with addiction and survivors of those who died must prove they were prescribed OxyContin to participate. They could provide medical records or photos of prescription bottle labels – although many people don’t have such things dating back decades.

Those who do prove it could get payments of around $8,000 or around $16,000, depending on how long they received the drug and how many other people qualify. The money for individual victims is to be distributed next year.

Rhode Island will receive nearly $30 million in the settlement with Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced on June 30.

State and local governments across the state will receive more than $27 million within the first year of the settlement period, once the agreement is finalized and approved by court. Rhode Island will receive the bulk of its funds up-front. Additional money to cover state litigation expenses as well as potentially additional settlement proceeds resulting from the sale of Purdue entities are expected over the next 15 years.

The funds must be used to address the opioids epidemic in Rhode Island and will be shared between the state and the municipalities, with 80% going to the general fund and 20% allocated to all of the state’s cities and town.

To date, Rhode Island has received a total of $312 million in total from opioid manufacturers, distributors and nationwide pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens, Neronha said.

Not only money is at stake

Members of the Sackler family are agreeing to give up ownership of Purdue.

For them, that won’t be a major change since no family member has served on Purdue’s board or received money from the company since 2018. The plan calls for Purdue to be replaced with a new company, Knoa Pharma, to be controlled by a board appointed by states and with a mission of benefiting the public.

Sackler family members are also agreeing not to have their name put on institutions in exchange for contributions – something they’ve done often in the past, although many institutions have cut ties with them.

The company has also agreed to make public a trove of internal documents that could shed additional light into how the company promoted and monitored opioids.

One feature that won’t be repeated under this new deal that was in a previous one: forcing members of the Sackler family to hear directly from people harmed by OxyContin.

A long legal saga could be wrapping up

Purdue filed for bankruptcy protection in 2019 when it was facing thousands of opioid-related lawsuits from state and local governments and others.

A judge approved a settlement two years later. But the U.S. Supreme Court later rejected that plan because it gave members of the Sackler family protection from lawsuits over opioids even though they were not personally declaring bankruptcy.

The latest plan allows lawsuits against Sackler family members by those who don’t opt into the deal. That change was a key to getting the new version approved in the aftermath of the high court’s ruling.

This time, few parties objected to the settlement, although some people who represented themselves and who were addicted to opioids – or had loved ones who were – raised concerns during the three-day confirmation hearing last week.

One of those self-represented people told Lane during the virtual hearing Tuesday that she planned to appeal.

(UPDATE: Adds Rhode Island to receive nearly $30 million from settlelemt in 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th paragraphs.)

Geoff Mulvihill is a writer for The Associated Press.