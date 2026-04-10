Heritage buys while others hesitate in stagnant economy

Don’t tell Nicholas Schorsch about Rhode Island’s stagnant economy. While local economists have debated over the past 18 months whether the state has or will soon be in a recession, he’s been buying, and buying. His company, Heritage Group, has scooped up more than 20 restaurants and other food-related businesses in the state during that time, investing more than $130 million. Why the buying spree? Beyond believing in the individual businesses, mostly located in and around Newport and in Providence, he wants to reverse what he sees as apathy in the state’s restaurant culture. “The market had gotten ‘good,’ ” Mr. Schorsch said in this week’s cover story. “And feeling like good is good enough. … Well, it’s not.” Mr. Schorsch has earned the right to critique Rhode Island’s well-respected culinary scene by investing heavily in it while others wait for signs of an improving economy. His company bought its first restaurant in 2017 and now owns 24, along with two inns and a mix of other businesses in the state. Heritage generated $2 million in revenue in 2023, and this year expects to collect $155 million. His quick ascent has led to questions about whether it is good for one man to control so many neighborhood fixtures. But so far, he’s earned the respect of other state hospitality leaders for keeping beloved local establishments open and hundreds employed. “People are worried [when a restaurant is sold] because these are their places,” Mr. Schorsch said. “I have no problem with people being skeptical because it gives us an opportunity to prove ourselves.”