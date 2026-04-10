Heritage buys while others hesitate in stagnant economy

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INVESTED:  Nicholas Schorsch’s buying spree includes two dozen Rhode Island restaurants, including the The Brick Alley Pub & Restaurant in Newport, pictured here.  PBN FILE PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO
INVESTED:  Nicholas Schorsch’s buying spree includes two dozen Rhode Island restaurants, including the The Brick Alley Pub & Restaurant in Newport, pictured here.  PBN FILE PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO

Don’t tell Nicholas Schorsch about Rhode Island’s stagnant economy. While local economists have debated over the past 18 months whether the state has or will soon be in a recession, he’s been buying, and buying. His company, Heritage Group, has scooped up more than 20 restaurants and other food-related businesses in the state during that

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