Heroes Ball raises more than $1.1M for Hasbro Children’s Hospital

PROVIDENCE – More than 600 supporters of Hasbro Children’s Hospital gathered on the grounds of Rocky Hill Country Day School in East Greenwich for the hospital’s Heroes Ball on Aug. 19 and raised $1.14 million for the state’s only pediatric hospital.

The ball was chaired by Melisa Verrecchia and co-chaired by Denise Chakoian and Lynne and Keith Kelly. Of the total raised, $293,350 was generated during the event’s fund-a-need to benefit the hospital’s nationally renowned medical-psychiatric program.

“The Heroes Ball is a celebration of everything that makes Hasbro Children’s Hospital so special, and that absolutely includes our amazing – and incredibly generous – donor community,” said Lawrence A. Aubin Sr., Lifespan Corp. board of directors chairman.

Hospital officials said the donations will help support the areas of greatest need while also allowing Hasbro Children’s to significantly expand outpatient services for patients with coexisting medical and psychiatric needs, ensuring children have access to the care they need after discharge. To highlight the crucial need for funding, speaker Shamikia Perry shared her journey of hope and healing from Crohn’s disease and depression thanks to the care she received at the hospital.

“I’ll always be grateful for the outpouring of love and support I felt from the staff at Hasbro Children’s Hospital,” said Perry, who is currently a pre-nursing student. “It helped me feel, for the first time, like I mattered. And that’s a feeling all kids deserve to have.”

Eager to support the cause, Hasbro Inc. announced it would match gifts made to the fund-a-need at the $2,500 level, leading to an additional $57,500 for the hospital’s medical-psychiatric program. The event also featured a live auction, with a private dinner for 10 prepared by the chef-owner of the restaurant Persimmon and a vacation getaway to a villa in Mexico among the items.

Hasbro Children’s Hospital also thanks those who helped make the 2023 Heroes Ball possible, including the event committee, presenting sponsors Friends of Jack Foundation, Hasbro Inc. and International Game Technology PLC, and platinum sponsors Brown Physicians Inc., Citizens Bank and Greenwich Business Capital LLC.