Hersey elected as president of R.I. Association of Realtors

WARWICK – The Rhode Island Association of Realtors announced that Sally Hersey was recently elected as new president of the 6,000 member professional organization.

Hersey, of Cranston-based Williams & Stuart Real Estate, currently serves on the board of directors of the National Association of Realtors. Previously, Hersey was also the 2018 president for the Greater Providence Board of Realtors as well as that board’s Realtor of the Year in 2021 and the Lead Award recipient in 2019.

Hersey graduated from Johnson & Wales University where she studied business and completed the Certificate Program in Leadership Excellence for Realtors from Bryant University before launching her real estate career in 2006. Among her several certifications and titles, Hersey is a Certified Residential Specialist, licensed in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts and has earned the Accredited Buyer Representative and e-PRO designations as well as the National Association of Realtors At Home With Diversity certification, according to the association.

Hersey was instated as president during the Association’s 75th Annual Installation and Awards. Along with Hersey, the association announced several new officers including Michael Pereira of June Realty, who will serve as vice president, William Fain of The Brown Group Realty will serve as treasurer and Alex Parmenidez of Coldwell Banker Realty will serve as secretary. Also, Christopher Whitten of Premeer Real Estate was chosen as the president-elect, establishing him as the organization’s president for next year.

New officers will begin their term later this month following the 2023 National Association of Realtors Annual Conference in Anaheim, Calif., according to the association.

During the event, officers for a subsidiary of the association, State-Wide Multiple Listing Service, were also installed for their second year including president Stephen Larson of RE/MAX Professionals Newport, president-elect Deborah Schusterman of BRIZO Real Estate Service and secretary/treasurer Julie Longtin of Cityside Properties.

