Hexagon’s Leica Geosystems introduces 3D measurable image-sharing device

PROVIDENCE – Leica Geosystems, a brand of the geosystems division of Hexagon AB, has announced a new device, BLK3D Web.

The device allows the sharing of 3D measurable images with anyone online and runs on all major desktop browsers, including Safari, Chrome and Firefox, according to a news release.

BLK3D Web allows users, such as architects, to take precise, 3D measurements inside the images it creates and streamlines communication across project teams, preventing additional trips to job sites, according to Hexagon.

“Construction professionals across a variety of industries experienced the benefit of images containing 3D measurement data, driving more-informed collaboration across project teams through a simple URL,” said Tobias Heller, BLK3D senior product manager.

A BLK3D publisher license allows the files to be uploaded to the cloud and viewed and measured via a shared link. From there, subcontractors and other project partners can mark up the image files without the need for additional software or licensing.

The device’s publisher license and measuring platform are available this month, while integration of the BLK3D with Autodesk BIM 360 construction-management software will be available in early 2020, according to Hexagon.

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, based in North Kingstown, is part of Hexagon.

