Hidalgo’s brewery unwittingly tapped into historical connections

By
-
HOPPING TO IT: Efren Hidalgo launched Providence Brewing Co. in 2018, and he recommends that any prospective business owner – whether a minority or not – start their journey by doing a lot of research first.  PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO
HOPPING TO IT: Efren Hidalgo launched Providence Brewing Co. in 2018, and he recommends that any prospective business owner – whether a minority or not – start their journey by doing a lot of research first.  PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO

(Editor’s note: This is the 46th installment in a monthly series speaking with minority business owners and leaders. Each will be asked their views on minority-business conditions in the state and for ways to improve those businesses’ chances for success.) In a way, Providence Brewing Co. owner Efren Hidalgo thinks of himself as the business’s

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display