Higher conforming loan limits will have varied impact on R.I. housing market

Subscriber-only Content This article is available only to PBN Subscribers. To get unlimited access, please subscribe by following the link below. Subscribe Now Already a subscriber? Login now

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Rhode Island homebuyers are already taking advantage of increased limits on mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration and those acquired by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. But at least one local mortgage specialist predicts that bigger conforming loans won’t significantly impact the higher-end housing market. “It will have no effect on that $1 million…