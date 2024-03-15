Hilton acquires Graduate Hotels brand for $210M

By
-
HILTON HAS ACQUIRED the Graduate Hotels brand from Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners for $210 million. Pictured is the Graduate Providence on Dorrance Street. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MARY MACDONALD
HILTON HAS ACQUIRED the Graduate Hotels brand from Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners for $210 million. Pictured is the Graduate Providence on Dorrance Street. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MARY MACDONALD

PROVIDENCE – The Graduate Hotels brand, which operates one of the state’s most prominent hotels, has a new owner. Hilton announced Thursday that it has acquired the rights to the Graduate worldwide brand for $210 million per an agreement with Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners, the Chicago-based hospitality entity also known as AJ Capital. Per the

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display