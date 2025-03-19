Hinkley Yachts unveils Hinkley 41 model

PORTSMOUTH – Hinkley Yachts, a subsidiary of the Hinkley Co., has released its newest luxury yacht, which the company called an “expression of precision, grace, and unwavering craftsmanship” designed for “those who seek exhilarating speed without compromise,” according to a news release.

Founded in 1928, the luxury yacht builder and yacht service company in December 2024 named Gavin McClintock as CEO, who in a statement said the new model was “a masterful balance of performance and refinement, crafted for those who demand the very best in design, speed, and capability.”

With triple Mercury Verado V10 outboards, the Hinkley 41 has a cruising speed of 33 mph but reaches speeds up to 53 mph with the standard engine package and up to 60 mph with the upgraded configuration.

With a forward seating arrangement, amidships storage area and an oversized swim platform, Hinkley said the model was designed “for those who savor the journey as much as the destination.”

- Advertisement -

The Hinckley Co. has about 650 employees, mostly located on the East Coast. The company purchased Hunt Yachts in 2013 and Morris Yachts in 2016.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.