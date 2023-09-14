Historic 10,000-square-foot home in Providence sells for $4.3M, a 2023 record high

PROVIDENCE – A historic manor spanning nearly 10,000 square feet on the East Side of Providence next to Brown University recently sold for $4.33 million, making it the city’s most expensive home sale of 2023 thus far, according to Compass Providence, which represented the seller.

The Moses Brown Ives House at 10 Brown St. contains six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half bathrooms, along with 1.09 acres of land in a walled-in compound, according to Compass Providence, which cited Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service data when labeling this the highest sale in the city so far this year.

The real estate firm said that only five single-family homes have ever sold for more than $4 million in Providence, and that this transaction is the third-highest residential property sale ever in the city.

According to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale, the manor was sold by Steven C. Jacobs, as trustee of The LMJ Trust. The historic property was bought by Seth Goldenberg, the founder and CEO of design studio Epic Decade, and his wife, Elizabeth Newton, co-founder of the Curiosity & Co. store, who are both from Jamestown.

Jacobs owned the property, which is also listed in city records as 14 Charlesfield St., for about seven years. Prior to that, the home was owned by Angus Davis, a Bristol native and former CEO of Upserve, a point-of-sale business technology company.

Historically, the manor was a home for the bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island up until the 1990s after it was passed onto the church from the Ives family in 1897.

The manor was constructed in 1835 and once belonged to Moses Brown Ives, a Rhode Island businessman and philanthropist who was president of Providence Bank, the predecessor of FleetBoston Financial, which was eventually acquired by Bank of America Corp. in 2004.

Moses Brown Ives was also known for providing some of the early funding for the establishment of Rhode Island Hospital in 1863.

The 10 Brown St. property was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $3.81 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

The home includes a finished lower level spanning 1,000 square feet, a 3,700-square-foot first floor, a 3,600-square-foot finished upper story and a finished 1,220-square-foot half-story, according to the online database.

The property also comes with a brick patio area, a wine cellar, a gym and a backyard garage. In total, the home contains 20 rooms, according to the database.

The seller of the property was represented by Bob Walsh, sales associate for Compass Providence. The buyer in the deal was represented by Jami Krause, of Island Realty.

Compass described the building as a Greek Revival-style estate, which has undergone several major renovations throughout its history, including one that involved a relocation of the entrance from Charlesfield Street to Brown Street.

Compass said other highlights of the property include several terraces that could be used for entertainment, a library, a billiard’s room and a chef’s kitchen with some of the most cutting-edge technology, including smartphone-connected appliances.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.