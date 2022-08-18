Historic boutique hotel in Newport holds grand opening under new ownership

NEWPORT – A historic boutique hotel known as the Chart House Inn recently celebrated a grand reopening after a recent remodel and relaunch under its new operators, Stoneacre Hospitality Group.

The 16 Clarke St. property was bought for $1.7 million earlier this year by Rainbow Chard LLC in January from Chart House Inn LLC, according to a copy of the warranty deed for the sale.

Rainbow Chard is managed by Christopher Bender, co-owner of Stoneacre Hospitality, which also operates French restaurant Stoneacre Brasserie at 28 Washington Square and Stoneacre Garden with its rooftop bar at 151 Swinburne Row, both established after their former Stoneacre Pantry location opened on Thames Street in 2013.

The three-story hotel was last assessed in fiscal year 2021 by Newport assessors to be worth $972,500, according to an online town property records database.

The historic inn was closed earlier this year when Stoneacre bought the property and performed renovations, according to Hogan Associates, which represented the seller in the deal. The building was constructed in 1880 but underwent major renovations in 2006, according to Hogan Associates.

The remodeled Chart House Inn now contains seven guest rooms and suites, a dining room and a salon.

“The inn has been completely renovated and updated with modern amenities and decor, and is conveniently located in Newport’s historic district, nearby bustling restaurants, shops and museums for guests to explore,” Stoneacre Hospitality Group said.

Staying at the Chart House Inn also provides customers “premier access” to dining services at Stoneacre Brasserie and Stoneacre Garen, the hospitality company said. That includes preferred reservations and “unique Stoneacre Picnic” experiences offered in locations throughout Newport.

“The inn has been a passion project we have dreamt of for many years now, and we are thrilled to see it come to fruition this summer as we enter a new era with the opening of our first hotel,” said Nicole Canning, director of marketing and guest experiences for Stoneacre Hospitality. “Guests will get a glimpse of the beauty and history of our beloved home here in Newport with easy access to the city’s most iconic sites, with a truly unique add-on of having full access to our Stoneacre Hospitality offerings – from dining to destination experiences – to create an unforgettable stay for every traveler.”

The Chart House Inn also offers daily breakfast on-site for its guests, with a curated, seasonal menu, including biscuits, brunch items, and Parlor Coffee and a selection of teas. Guests are also given a drink token, redeemable at either of the Stoneacre sister restaurants, and the inn will begin to serve afternoon wine and “signature treats” for its guests each day from 5 to 6 p.m.

Suites throughout the Chart House Inn are named after historic women from Rhode Island, including Newport’s own Broadway musical singer Jane Pickens, Lime Rock Lighthouse keeper and rescue leader Ida Lewis, and Lizzie Murphy, the self-titled “Queen of Baseball from Warren.”

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.