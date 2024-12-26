Historic East Side home with indoor pool sells for $3.65M

PROVIDENCE – A historic home with an indoor pool on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $3.65 million, according to Compass Providence, which represented the seller.

The 137 Grotto Ave. home, constructed in 1929 and known as the Frank Mauran Jr. House, contains seven bedrooms, five full bathrooms, two half-bathrooms and four fireplaces.

The brick, two-story home is the only building in Rhode Island to be designed by renowned Philadelphia architect Edmund Gilchrist, according to Compass Providence.

The $3.65 million sale price makes this the most expensive real estate transaction ever recorded on Grotto Avenue, which runs parallel to Blackstone Boulevard, according to Compass Providence, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The 7,000-square-foot Georgian Revival-style home in the Grotto neighborhood features a great room with high ceilings, with a wall of French doors leading to a patio and a 1-acre yard, according to Compass. The first floor features a formal dining room and a library, each with French doors offering direct access to the property’s manicured garden, according to the real estate firm.

The home features a 250-square-foot indoor lap pool for year-round use, according to Compass Providence and property records.

A new copper roof was constructed for the building in 2019, the real estate firm said.

The home also features a stone driveway and an attached garage.

The home, on land bordering the Seekonk River, was most recently valued by Providence property assessors in fiscal 2024 as being worth $3.73 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. The 1 acre of land accounted for $1.17 million of the total assessed value.

Kira Greene, founding agent of Compass Providence, and Debby Ladd, of Compass’ Little Compton office, represented the seller in this transaction. The buyers were represented by the Sweeney Advisory Group, of Residential Properties Ltd.

According to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by John Carter III, as trustee of the Letitia Carter Trust, and it was purchased by Francis Mirabello and Charles Hamilton.

