Historic East Side multifamily home sells for $1.46M

PROVIDENCE – A three-family property at 29 Creighton St. on the city’s East Side recently sold for $1.46 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented both sides of the transaction.

The circa-1896 property is a legal three-unit building containing a total of 12 bedrooms and six full bathrooms, with approximately 4,252 square feet of living space. The building is located in the College Hill neighborhood.

The property was fully renovated between 2018 and 2019, with efforts made to preserve original period details, according to Residential Properties. Each unit includes a dedicated kitchen, and units 1 and 2 feature fireplaces in the combined living and dining areas, the real estate firm said. All utilities are separately metered, the firm said.

Building improvements completed in 2019 include three heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems with central air, a single-layer roof and a new copper water service line, according to Residential Properties. Most of the plumbing and electrical systems were replaced during the renovation, the firm said.

The property includes a shared yard with a brick patio, a detached two-car garage and additional off-street parking in the driveway, according to Residential Properties. At the time of sale, all three units were leased, with existing leases extending into mid-2026, according to a Zillow listing for the property.

The property was most recently valued by Providence assessors for fiscal year 2025 at $1.29 million, including $484,500 for the land, $792,500 for the building and $12,000 for outbuildings, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Gerri Schiffman, of Residential Properties, represented both the seller and the buyer, according to the Zillow listing.

According to the warranty deed, the property was sold by 29 Properties LLC, a limited liability company managed by David Schwartz. The property was purchased by Wallace Realty Enterprises LLC, a Boston-based limited liability company managed by Robert Wallace.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.