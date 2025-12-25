Historic George Gladding House on East Side sells for $1.92M 

PROVIDENCE – A 3,900-square-foot Greek revival that was built in 1845 on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $1.92 million, according to Residential Properties, which represented the seller in the deal.

The 76 Prospect St. home, known historically as the George Gladding House, contains five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to Residential Properties.

Residential Properties said the home is perched on a prominent College Hill site and has been updated with modern amenities while retaining period details, including crown molding, built-ins, soaring ceilings, and seven working fireplaces.

The real estate firm noted that the main level includes a large front hall, a parlor, and a home office with a half-bathroom, as well as a redesigned living room with a gas fireplace, wet bar, and refrigerator.

According to Residential Properties, the dining room and adjacent sunroom open onto a landscaped private courtyard patio and garden. The eat-in kitchen features radiant-heated Spanish marble floors, high-end appliances, a breakfast nook, and a dedicated mudroom, the real estate firm said.

The home’s second floor contains two primary suites, including one with a fireplace, soaking tub, and radiant heat, along with two additional bedrooms, a family bathroom, and a laundry room, according to Residential Properties.

The third floor includes a private guest suite and additional office space, the real estate firm said. Residential Properties noted the home has a new HVAC system with central air and updated insulation.

Residential Properties said the property includes a patio of approximately 300 square feet and a garage measuring about 250 square feet.

The Prospect Street home was most recently valued by Providence property assessors in fiscal year 2025 as being worth a total of $1.47 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. The property’s 0.11 acres of land alone was valued to be worth $545,600, according to the online database.

Residential Properties broker associate Joe Roch represented the seller in this transaction. The Mackinney Gold Group, of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the buyer.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the Prospect Street home was sold by David Amero and Matthew Dixon, of Providence. The East Side property was purchased by Brenda Roy and Alan Kowalczyk, of Providence, according to the trustee’s deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributor. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @Marc_La_Rock.