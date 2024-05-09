Historic Gothic-style Victorian in Providence sells for $2.05M

PROVIDENCE – A 5,517-square-foot Gothic-style Victorian home on the East Side of the city that’s part of a listing on the National Register of Historic Places recently sold for $2.05 million, according to Compass Providence, which represented the seller in the deal.

The Harold T. Merriman House at 158 Governor St. is located in the Power-Cooke Historic District and was constructed in 1907, the real estate firm said.

The 2½-story home features steep cross-gabled roofs, an entrance with a steep-gabled porch, and a brick-and-shingle wall cover, according to Compass.

The home contains seven bedrooms and five bathrooms. It also features high ceilings, detailed moldings, maple hardwood floors and large windows, the real estate firm said.

- Advertisement -

The living room and dining room both feature fireplaces, and the first floor also includes a butler’s pantry, breakfast nook, an eat-in kitchen, a library, a powder room, a mudroom and a sunlit sunroom, according to Compass.

The home is situated on a 0.14-acre, south-facing lot on the corner of George Street, including a two-car garage and a brick patio, the real estate firm said.

The property was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $1.27 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Kira Greene, of Compass Providence, represented the seller in this transaction, while the buyers were represented by David Splaine, of RE/MAX Professionals.

According to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Victoria Gohh to Walter and Alexandra Conroy.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.