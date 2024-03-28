Historic Greek Revival-style home on College Hill sells for $1.45M

PROVIDENCE – A 4,000-square-foot Greek Revival built in 1862 on College Hill recently sold for $1.45 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller in the transaction.

The 20 Benefit St. home is known as the Christopher H. Drowne House, and it contains six bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom. The home was sold in April last year for $1.32 million, according to property records.

The brick building, with hardwood floors throughout, underwent a total structural renovation in 1978, the real estate firm said. The home retained its original staircase, with a carved wood banister, along with its historic fireplaces, exposed brick arches and a coffered ceiling, the firm said.

“The cook’s kitchen lends custom cabinetry, top-quality appliances, and a stone-topped center island for a sparkling cooking backdrop,” according to Residential Properties. “A recently added half bath and mudroom complete the main level. The sumptuous second-floor owner’s suite offers a spacious walk-in closet and spa bath.”

The home features a garden-level apartment with its own fireplace, according to Residential Properties. In back of the home is a 660-square-foot patio, according to city property records.

The home, which sits on a 0.06-acre lot, was most recently valued by Providence property assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $945,000, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Residential Properties sales associate Barbara Dacey, of the firm’s Providence office, represented the seller as the listing agent in this transaction. The buyer was represented by Allison Field, of Coldwell Banker Realty.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Nejat Zeyneloglu and Grover Jones, of Providence, to Daniel Ditoro and Rana Aldrees, also of Providence.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.