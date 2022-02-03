Historic Henry A. Dike House in Providence sells for $2.3M

PROVIDENCE – Known as the Henry A. Dike House, a historic property at 101 Prospect St. on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $2.3 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., the local real estate firm that represented the buyer.

As of Jan. 31, Residential Properties said it was the largest sale in Providence so far this year.

Dike, the namesake for the home, which was constructed in 1854, was a shoe manufacturer who lived there only briefly, according to a report by the Providence Preservation Society. For many years, however, it was the home of Brown University professor Albert Harkness, who in 1889 commissioned famed American landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted to design the gardens on the grounds of the 0.32-acre property, including a rockery.

Characterized by Italianate, mid-19th-century architecture, the three-story, nine-bedroom property contains features such as stately crown molding, ornately carved stone, marble fireplaces and a newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, an updated pantry and new flooring. There are four full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms in the 5,786-square-foot building, according to property records.

The primary suite on the second floor includes custom built-in cabinets, a walk-in closet, an ensuite bath, and a home office with a fireplace, according to Residential Properties. The second floor also features a kitchenette, the firm said.

The third floor includes a newly renovated bathroom and four bedrooms.

On top of the building, there’s a “historically significant” cupola that provides views of the city. Outside, there’s a two-car garage and there’s an elevator for the building.

The property was last owned by 101 Prospect Street LLC, which bought the home for $2.3 million from the Pawtucket-based L&S Realty LLC in December 2020, according to city property records.

The seller in the recent $2.3 million transaction was represented by Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, according to a statement from the company.

Information on the new owner was not immediately available in public records kept online by the city.

City assessors last valued the property in 2021 to be worth $1.7 million.

