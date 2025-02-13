Historic home in Fox Point sells for $1.04M

PROVIDENCE – A 2,900-square-foot historic home in the Fox Point neighborhood recently sold for $1.04 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the sellers.

The 20 Sheldon St. home, built in 1825, contains seven bedrooms and four full bathrooms.

The home is now a two-family home, with one containing three of the bedrooms and the other with five bedrooms, the real estate firm said. Each of them has two bathrooms, the firm said.

The first-floor unit features 9-foot-high ceilings, along with three fireplaces and hardwood floors throughout, according to Residential Properties, and the bathrooms and kitchen were recently updated.

The second unit, with its own separate entrance, features the original wide-board pine floors, two fireplaces and a brick floor in the living room, the real estate firm said. The unit comes with an updated kitchen with a large center island and a brick wall flowing into the living room area, with large windows overlooking a private fenced-in yard, the firm said.

The property also includes a brick patio, bordered by a low stone wall.

Residential Properties sales associate Gerri Schiffman represented the seller in this transaction. Kira Greene, of Compass Providence, represented the buyers.

The home was most recently valued by Providence property assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $797,500, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. Of that, $381,600 was attributed to the land.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the transaction, the home was sold by 20 Properties LLC, a limited liability company in Rhode Island. The property was purchased by Patrick Cullinane and Karlyn Fitch Cullinane, according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.