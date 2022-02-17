Historic home on College Hill sells for $1.5M

PROVIDENCE – A historic home on College Hill that was once owned by a successful olive oil merchant – the benefactor behind the Temple to Music in Rogers Williams Park – was recently bought for $1.5 million, according to a local real estate firm.

Residential Properties Ltd. represented the seller of the William C. Benedict House, which was constructed in 1885 and is located at 20 Stimson Ave. on Providence’s East Side. According to a description of the property from the Providence Preservation Society, the 4,024-square-foot house is “one of the earliest and simplest houses on Stimson Avenue,” which stands out for its “relative modesty” compared to the rest of the neighborhood.

“It holds its own in terms of scale and massing, especially with projecting porches, polygonal-plan bay windows of varying configurations, and a complex multiple-gable roof,” according to the nonprofit’s 2009 Festival of Historic Houses Guidebook, “but its exterior detailing lacks the exuberant – sometimes almost horror-vacui-like – quality of its highly ornamented neighbors.”

The front porch leads to an entry hall with rich parquet floors that continue into the living and dining rooms, with raised paneling, crown molding and lots of natural light shining through the home’s oversized windows, according to a description from Residential Properties. Located next to the kitchen, there’s a family room with a gas fireplace, and there’s also a library that includes built-in bookshelves and another fireplace. Upstairs, the primary suite has decorative molding, another fireplace, and a spa-style en suite bath.

In total, the home includes six bedrooms, located throughout the second and third floors, with four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to public records from the Providence assessor’s office. The home is built on just 0.2 acres of land.

A second-story porch overlooks the backyard, which features a bluestone patio, and raised planting beds.

The city last assessed the home in 2021, valuing the property at $1.2 million, according to public records.

The home was owned by Tiffany Hsu for more than nine years, and it was sold to a Delaware limited liability company called 20 Stimson LLC, according to public records.

