Historic Jabez Rounds House in Fox Point sells for $1.05M

PROVIDENCE – A historic home with 1,900 square feet of living space in the Fox Point neighborhood recently sold for $1.05 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller in the transaction.

The 142 Transit St. home, built in 1810 and known as the Jabez Rounds House, contains three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The home features natural wood floors throughout and exposed brick, the real estate firm said.

The first floor contains a den, two of the bedrooms and a full bathroom, the firm said.

- Advertisement -

The vaulted second floor features an open floor plan, with a living and dining area, along with a recently updated kitchen and a full bathroom, according to Residential Properties. New replacement windows were also installed on the second floor prior to the home sale, the real estate firm said.

The home comes with a third floor containing a mezzanine, which could be used as a bedroom, an office or a workout studio, the firm said.

There’s also an 800-square-foot basement for extra storage, according to property records.

The home also comes with a detached three-port garage at the back of the driveway, along with a 200-square-foot patio, according to property records.

The property was most recently valued by Providence property assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $696,800, with $380,000 of that attributed to its 0.09 acres of land, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Residential Properties sales associate Brent Runyon represented the seller as the listing agent in this transaction. The buyer was represented by Robert Rutley, of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Matthew Crowe, of New York City, and it was purchased by Justin McClintock and Rebecca Mercier.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.