Historic Jamestown waterfront home on Walcott Avenue sells for $4.5M

JAMESTOWN – A historic waterfront home on Walcott Avenue recently sold for $4.5 million, as part of a series of nearby property purchases that together form a larger waterfront compound along Narragansett Bay, according to public records.

The home at 41 Walcott Ave., built in 1893, contains approximately 4,927 square feet of living space and sits on about 0.64 acres of waterfront property, according to the Jamestown property assessor’s database.

The six-bedroom, six-bathroom historic shingle-style home includes a wraparound screened porch facing the water, multiple living and gathering spaces, and several bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, according to a listing for the home on Zillow.

The property also includes an artist’s studio building constructed in 2015, along with waterfront access featuring steps leading down to a patio area near the shoreline, with moorings and panoramic views across Narragansett Bay toward Newport, according to the listing.

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According to the Jamestown property assessor’s database, the property was assessed in 2025 at nearly $4.1 million, including $2.9 million for the land and nearly $1.2 million for the building.

The seller in this transaction was represented by Dianne Grippi, of Residential Properties Ltd., and the buyer was represented by Joseph R. Paolino Jr., of Paolino Properties LLC, according to the Zillow listing.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the home sale, the property was sold by Thomas Farrell and Lisa Barsumian, of Jamestown. The property was purchased by John Shekarchi, as trustee of the 41 Walcott Avenue Declaration of Trust-2026.

Two neighboring Walcott Avenue properties were also sold to the same buyer on March 20, according to public records, suggesting the purchase was part of a larger property assemblage. The additional properties include 0 Walcott Ave., a 0.76-acre waterfront lot that sold for $5.5 million, and 39 Walcott Ave., a historic home on approximately 1.34 acres that sold for nearly $3.9 million.

Combined, the three properties total more than 2.7 acres of waterfront and residential property along Narragansett Bay. Real estate listings for the properties described the opportunity as a potential multi-property waterfront compound, with the properties located within walking distance of Jamestown’s village area, shops, restaurants and marina.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.