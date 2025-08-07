Historic John Easton House in Newport sells for $4.8M

NEWPORT – A historic home constructed in 1826 recently sold for $4.8 million, according to Hogan Associates Christie’s International Real Estate, which represented the seller of the home.

The 23 Catherine St. home, known as the John Easton House, has six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, with a total of 4,700 square feet of living space.

The historic home features high ceilings and an open-concept layout, with a spacious primary suite that comes with a walk-in closet, steam shower and a private balcony, according to Hogan Associates. The 2½-story home features hardwood floors throughout, along with a center island, according to the real estate firm.

The property’s 0.27-acre lot also contains a 500-square-foot inground pool and patio, along with a two-car garage with an electric vehicle charger, the firm said.

- Advertisement -

The home is located close to the Cliff Walk and downtown Newport, Hogan Associates said.

The home was most recently valued by Newport assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $3.07 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. Of that amount, $773,000 was attributed to the property’s 2.3 acres of land.

Matt Hadfield, of Hogan Associates, represented the seller of the home. Jessica Chase, of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the buyer.

The home was previously owned by Christopher Fiumara, according to property records. A copy of the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, was not immediately available through the city’s online land records database.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.