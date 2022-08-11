Historic Longview waterfront home in Jamestown sells for $4M

JAMESTOWN – A summer cottage built in 1900, before being revamped five years ago, recently sold for more than $4 million in the third-most-expensive home sale in the town so far this year, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.
The two-story home at 14 Dewey Lane that overlooks Narragansett Bay, named Longview due to its unobstructed view spanning the Newport Bridge to Mount Hope Bridge, was bought for $4.05 million, said Mott & Chace, which represented the seller.
The 2,749-square-foot house was built at the turn of the century by U.S. Rear Admiral Richard Wainwright, but it was restored and redesigned in 2017 into a year-round home by award-winning builder Davitt Design Build in South Kingstown, the real estate firm said. Wainwright was an officer during the Spanish-American War who famously defied a Spanish naval commander by continuing to fly an American flag high over the rigging of the wrecked USS Maine.
The Cape Cod-style home contains three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, along with a fireplace, according to property records.
With French doors leading out to the back porch with mahogany decking, the Jamestown property features 92 feet of frontage on the ocean, with private beach access and a mooring ball, allowing owners to swim, kayak and launch a dinghy from the backyard, according to Mott & Chace. The waterfront property also allows the potential for a dock to be installed, with local regulatory approvals, the real estate firm said.
The home was most recently valued by Jamestown assessors last year as being worth $2.22 million, according to a property record database kept online by the town.
The home was sold by Alec Carstensen and Nicole Hoffman to P. Thomas Hirsch and Cynthia Hirsch, according to a copy of the warranty deed, which is a public record.
Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.
