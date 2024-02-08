Historic Merritt House in Newport, built in 1850, sells for $2.6M

NEWPORT – A historic 2,500-square-foot home in Newport known as the Merritt House recently sold for $2.63 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyer in the transaction.

The single-family residence located at 57 Second St. was built in 1850 and sits on a 0.12-acre lot. The home contains three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The two-story home, located two blocks from Newport Harbor, was recently renovated and features an open floor plan, high ceilings, and white and red oak hardwood floors, the real estate firm said. The kitchen includes a reclaimed wood island, an Aga stove, a wet bar and banquette with a gas fireplace.

The living room of this New England colonial offers built-in shelves, its own fireplace and French doors opening out to the manicured yard, Residential Properties said. The home’s first-floor en suite bedroom is coupled with a powder room, the real estate firm said.

The primary suite is located on the second floor, with an en suite bath, an office and a multipurpose space with a built-in bed nook, the real estate firm said.

A guest cottage on the property features a kitchenette, bathroom with penny tile, and a bedroom with a seating area, according to Residential Properties.

Other features of the property include a whole house water filtration system, a plumbed-in gas barbecue, a new security system with cameras and new phantom screens, the real estate firm said.

The home was most recently valued by Newport assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $1.06 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Residential Properties sales associate Lisa Pisaturo represented the buyer as the selling agent, according to the firm. Jessica Chase, of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller.

The home was sold by Kenneth Richardson Jr., according to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale, to Amy Moynihan.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.