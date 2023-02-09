Historic Narragansett home sells for $2.4M

NARRAGANSETT – A historic home in Narragansett that was originally constructed in the early 20th century as a Providence Telephone Co. building recently sold for $2.4 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyer in the transaction.

The 119 Boon St. property was constructed in 1905 to facilitate the telephone service to the Pier neighborhood, but it was “meticulously renovated” recently into a modern three-story home containing five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The 4,000-square-foot home was the second residential property sale this year to exceed $1 million, according to Residential Properties.

The newly renovated property features hardwood floors, central air, 10-foot soaring ceilings, and a fireplace in the kitchen, the real estate firm said.

The property has been broken down into two homes, including a first-floor owner’s suite and a second-floor apartment.

In addition, the home contains a Juliette balcony on the second floor, and there’s a cupola on the third floor of the property, with its own mini kitchen, half-bathroom and private roof deck, the real estate firm said.

The home is sited on a 0.12-acre, fenced-in property, with a backyard patio, a fountain, a gas grill hookup and an outdoor shower, according to Residential Properties.

The coastal home was most recently valued by Narragansett appraisers as being worth $587,000, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The property was sold by Narragana LLC, a limited liability company based in Rhode Island, according to a copy of the warranty deed, a public record of the transaction.

The home was bought by Stephen Key, as trustee of the Stephen Key Trust, and Melanie Mitchel, as trustee of the Melanie Mitchell Trust, according to the warranty deed.

Residential Properties sales associate Michael J. Sweeney, of The Sweeney Advisory, represented the buyer as the selling agent in the transaction.

The home was listed for sale by Deborah Wilson and James Wilson of Lila Delman Compass, according to the Zillow listing for the property.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.