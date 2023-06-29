Historic Narragansett Pier colonial sells for $1.2M

NARRAGANSETT – A historic colonial home on Narragansett Pier recently sold for $1.2 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented both sides of the transaction.

The 207 Ocean Road property in Narragansett contains three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, according to Residential Properties, which called the home the “quintessence of New England coastal charm.”

The two-story home was constructed in 1900 on a 0.2-acre lot.

The 1,430-square-foot home comes with a detached 360-square-foot garage that was constructed in 1920.

Residential Properties sales associate Toby Kimball represented both sides of the transaction.

The property was most recently valued by Narragansett assessors in fiscal year 2022 as being worth $818,100, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

According to the executor’s deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Thomas Conroy.

The property was purchased by Murphy 207 LLC, a Rhode Island limited liability company based in South Kingstown registered by Tami Murray.

