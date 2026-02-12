Historic Newport home called Old Acre sells for $5.15M

NEWPORT – A historic home on Kay Street recently sold for $5.15 million, according to public records.

The single-family residence at 27 Kay St. has five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bath.

The home also comes with approximately 4,775 square feet of living space and sits on a 0.34-acre lot, according to the Zillow listing for the property and the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Built in 1870, the property is an early Victorian-era residence known as Old Acre, according to the Zillow listing.

- Advertisement -

The home underwent a substantial renovation in 2021 that updated systems and finishes while preserving period architectural details, according to the Zillow listing. The residence maintained historic features, blending them with new modern living amenities and accommodations, the Zillow listing states.

Newport assessors most recently valued the property at $2.92 million for the 2025 tax year, including $519,300 attributed to land value and $2.38 million to the main structure, according to the city’s online property tax database.

The sellers were represented by Christopher Davis of Hogan Associates Christie’s, while the buyers were represented by Kim Fleming of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, according to the Zillow page.

The home was sold by Timothy Davis, of Southampton, N.Y., according to a warranty deed, a public record of the transaction. The property was purchased by Old Acre LLC, a Newport-based limited liability company, according to the warranty deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.