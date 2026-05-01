Historic Old State House reopening to public after 1½ years of renovation

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THE OLD STATE House at 150 Benefit St. is reopening on May 4 to celebrate Rhode Island’s 250th “Independence Day,” the R.I. Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission announced Friday. / COURTESY OF THE R.I. HISTORICAL PRESERVATION AND HERITAGE COMMISSION
THE OLD STATE House at 150 Benefit St. is reopening on May 4 to celebrate Rhode Island’s 250th “Independence Day,” the R.I. Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission announced Friday. / COURTESY OF THE R.I. HISTORICAL PRESERVATION AND HERITAGE COMMISSION

PROVIDENCE – The Old State House at 150 Benefit St. is reopening to the public on May 4 following 20 months of system upgrades, cosmetic improvements and added accessibility features to the 264-year-old building that served as a seat of colonial and state government until 1901. The reopening has been timed to coincide with the

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