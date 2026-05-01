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PROVIDENCE – The Old State House at 150 Benefit St. is reopening to the public on May 4 following 20 months of system upgrades, cosmetic improvements and added accessibility features to the 264-year-old building that served as a seat of colonial and state government until 1901. The reopening has been timed to coincide with the

Historic Old State House reopening to public after 1½ years of renovation

PROVIDENCE – The Old State House at 150 Benefit St. is reopening to the public on May 4 following 20 months of system upgrades, cosmetic improvements and added accessibility features to the 264-year-old building that served as a seat of colonial and state government until 1901.

the R.I. Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission said Friday.

Rhode Island was the first of the 13 colonies to sever legal ties with King George III, two months ahead of the Declaration of Independence. This act inspired the state’s later motto, “First in war, last in peace.”

The Old State House, which has served as the

Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission’s headquarters the last 50 years, has been renovated over the past 20 months.

The project received a $500,000 Save America’s Treasures grant and a $750,000 Semi Quincentennial Grant from the National Park Service, in addition to state support and other funding.

To celebrate both the building’s reopening and 250

th

anniversary of the Act of Renunciation, an open house will be held on May 4 from 3 to 6 p.m. and a preservation breakfast will be served on May 8 from 8 to 9:30 a.m.

The reopening has been timed to coincide with the 250th anniversary of Rhode Island's own "Independence Day,"The building was where the General Assembly met on May 4, 1776 to declare Rhode Island's independence, passing the Act of Renunciation and rejecting its allegiance to the British crown.