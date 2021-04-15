Historic preservation conference ‘Come Back to the Future’ launches April 21

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission will hold its 35th annual historic preservation conference next week, with breakout sessions and keynote speakers that will address modernism, urban landscapes, historical renovation challenges and preserving the landscape of historically Black neighborhoods.

One session of the “Come Back to the Future” conference will look at the development history of two well-known Rhode Island suburbs, Cranston’s Garden City and Warwick’s Governor Francis Farms.

Another will examine historically Black neighborhoods and landscapes, including Scalloptown in East Greenwich and portions of College Hill in Providence. The session will also discuss current efforts to preserve God’s Little Acre in Newport.

The conference, which will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, begins at noon on Wednesday, April 21, and continues through noon on Friday, April 23.

- Advertisement -

Tickets are $25 and cover all three days of breakout sessions, as well as recordings of sessions that were missed. The tickets are available for purchase at accelevents.com/e/CBTF21#about.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.