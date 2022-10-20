Historic ‘Seafield Cottage’ in Narragansett sells for $2.9M

NARRAGANSETT – A historic seaside home recently sold for nearly $3 million, according to the local company that renovated, restored and sold the property.

Known as the “Seafield Cottage,” due to its proximity to the town beach and the sea wall, the 110 Boon St. home was built in 1887 but underwent a complete restoration and renovation before it sold for $2.9 million, according to Davitt Design Build Inc., the South Kingstown-based company that flipped the home.

The transaction marked the largest residential sale this year in The Pier area of Narragansett, according to Davitt Design Build.

The 4,615-square-foot home contains five bedrooms, five bull bathrooms and a half-bath. The home is sited on a 0.31-acre lot, the company said.

- Advertisement -

While the interior of the home was redesigned through the project, the facade was restored to its original “timeless” form, the company said.

The renovated interior includes a two-toned kitchen with custom cabinetry and white quartzite countertops.

Outside, the porch features the building’s original supporting columns, mahogany decking and beadboard ceilings, Davitt Design Build said.

Before the sale was completed, the historical renovation was featured in the summer 2022 edition of Coastal Home Life magazine.

The oceanside home was most recently valued by Narragansett assessors in fiscal year 2022 as being worth $702,600, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The seller and the buyer in this real estate transaction were both represented by Lindsey Davitt, of HomeSmart Professionals Real Estate in Middletown.

The property was sold by Boon Street Holdings LLC, which is managed by David Whitney, vice president and general manager of Davitt Design Build.

The home was bought by Steven Allegretti and Cindy Allegretti, according to a copy of the warranty deed, a public record documenting the sale.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.