Historic Thorncroft home in Jamestown sells for $2.3M

JAMESTOWN – A historic home called Thorncroft, built in 1860 at 175 Narragansett Ave., recently sold for $2.3 million, according to Island Realty, which represented both sides of the transaction.

The three-story shingled cottage home stands on a 1.39-acre lot surrounded by an arboretum-like environment with a variety of specimen trees and open green spaces, according to the real estate firm.

The 3,338-square-foot home contains six bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Located in the West Ferry area, close to the Dutch Harbor marina, the home features a large screened-in porch, a carriage house with storage space on the first level and a 27-by-22-foot studio space above with heat and its own full bathroom, according to Island Realty.

- Advertisement -

The home was recently renovated, the firm said.

The home’s family room features a fireplace and vaulted ceilings, opening to a chef’s kitchen with high-end, modern appliances, according to Island Realty.

A loft area in the home is available for additional office or recreational space.

The home’s dining room contains stained glass, and the living room features built-in shelves and a second fireplace, the firm said.

There is also access to the rear screened porch and another deck off the living room, the firm said, and the second floor features a primary bedroom. The third level features a recreation room, along with three more bedrooms and a bathroom, the firm said.

The backyard comes with raised garden beds, rare trees, lush plantings, slate patios, solar panels and a tree house, according to Island Realty.

The home was most recently valued by Jamestown property assessors as being worth $1.1 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The seller and buyers of the home were both represented by Dianne Grippi of Island Realty, according to the firm.

The home was sold by Susan Matthew, of Jamestown, to Luke Mitchell, Marina Zambrotta and Mildred Mitchell, all of Jamestown, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, according to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.