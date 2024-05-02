Historic Victorian on East Side of Providence sells for $1.57M 

PROVIDENCE – A historic Victorian-style home on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $1.57 million, making it one of the 12 most expensive home sales in the city so far this year, according to Residential Properties, which represented both sides of the transaction.

The custom 4,500-square-foot home at 40 Stimson Ave. was constructed in 1891 and it stands on a 0.12-acre lot. The Stimson Avenue home contains seven bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to city property records.

The 2½-story home retains its original millwork, and it features hardwood floors, large windows, multiple wood-burning fireplaces and crown molding, according to Residential Properties.

The home also features a butler’s pantry and sunroom, the real estate firm said.

The home abuts the Brown University, with an upper level balcony that lends itself to viewing the campus and Brown Bears athletic events. The property, located close to Thayer Street and Wayland Square, comes with a rear patio, surrounded by landscaping features, the real estate firm said.

The home also comes with two parking spaces, a 100-square-foot wooden deck and a small shed, according to property records.

The 40 Stimson Ave. home was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $1.44 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Residential Properties sales associate Michael J. Sweeney, of The Sweeney Advisory Group, represented both sides of this transaction.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the East Side home was sold by Daniel Halpren-Ruder and Robin Halpren-Ruder. The Stimson Avenue property was purchased by John Ahearn Bertuzzi and Susanna Bertuzzi, according to the warranty deed.

