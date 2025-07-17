Historic Wayland Square colonial sells for $2.3M

PROVIDENCE – A Dutch colonial revival home in Wayland Square that was constructed in 1919 and then renovated in 2016 recently sold for $2.3 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller in the transaction.

The 560 Angell St. home has six bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, with about 4,600 square feet of living space.

The sale of the historic three-story home marked the eighth-highest single-family home sale in Providence so far this year, according to Residential Properties, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The fenced-in, landscaped backyard features a large wooden deck, a patio and double French doors that lead into the kitchen of the home, the real estate firm said.

The kitchen includes custom cabinetry, Andersen windows, a chef’s range and hood, built-in glass front cabinets and a walk-in pantry, while the living room features a wood-burning fireplace.

The second floor of the home contains the primary bedroom and has a walk-in shower and double closets.

The home’s third floor contains a family room and a home gym, while the attic is finished, providing extra storage or hangout space, the real estate firm said.

The home was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2025 as being worth $1.69 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. The property’s 0.2 acres of land was valued at $824,500.

Residential Properties sales associate Rachael Dotson represented the seller in this transaction. The buyer was represented by Heidi Farmer, of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

The home was sold by Frances Loosen, of Providence, according to the trustees’ deed, a public record of the sale. The property was purchased by William and Elisabeth Mims, of Dedham, Mass., according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.