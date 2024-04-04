Home on Westport River, 24 acres of land near R.I. line sells for $2.23M

WESTPORT – A 5,200-square-foot home and 24 acres of land on the Westport River near the Rhode Island line recently sold for $2.23 million, according to public records.

The 401 Pine Hill Road home contains four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The property is accessed through a long, stonewall-lined private lane next to Camp Noquochoke and the Westport Land Trust. The three-level single-family home is sited on a knoll overlooking the marshes, riverfront meadows and the river, according to Milbury and Co., a real estate firm that represented both sides of the transaction.

The wood-shingle home’s main entrance leads into a foyer and a fireplaced living room, with cathedral ceilings and French doors, according to Milbury and Co. The home also features wraparound decks, the real estate firm said.

The home features custom built-in cabinetry and storage areas, and a primary bedroom suite with tall ceilings and a fireplace of its own, along with an en suite bath, the real estate firm said. Two other bedrooms come attached to full bathrooms as well, the firm said.

A separate wing of the home can serve as an in-law apartment, or a guest residence, with a bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette, along with a sitting room and deck, according to Milbury and Co.

The home and the land it stands on were most recently valued by Westport property assessors to be worth a total of $2.65 million, including $1 million attributed to the land alone, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The seller was represented by William Milbury and Sarah Meehan, of Milbury and Co., according to the Zillow listing for the property. The buyers were also represented by Meehan, the listing states.

The home was most recently owned by Joseph Ciffolillo, according to the tax evaluation database. A copy of the deed from the recent sale was not immediately available through the South Bristol Registry of Deeds online repository.

