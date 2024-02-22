Home sales rose in January with easing mortgage rates, larger supply

EXISTING HOME sales rose 3.1% last month from December to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. That's the strongest sales pace since August and is slightly higher than the 3.98 million sales pace economists were expecting, according to FactSet. /ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTO / MIKE STEWART

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose in January as homebuyers were encouraged by easing mortgage rates and a modest pickup in properties on the market. Existing home sales rose 3.1% last month from December to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday.

