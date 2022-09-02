Homeowners urged to revisit flood insurance following new FEMA rate formula

DANGER AHEAD? A police officer directs traffic away from River Street in West Warwick during widespread flooding in April 2010 while firefighters evacuate residents. Following flood insurance rate changes in October, about 10% of homeowners in the state have dropped their coverage.  PBN FILE PHOTO
A fully paid-off home may seem to be a symbol of financial stability. And in many ways, it’s undoubtedly a vital safety net. “It’s wealth that you could draw from to pay for medical treatments. It could be passed down to children,” said Jonathan Nelson, an assistant professor of environmental studies at the Rhode Island…

