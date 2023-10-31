Hooray for Hollywood: Cranston Street Armory approved for filming

PROVIDENCE – The State Properties Committee Tuesday unanimously approved a six-month lease for a Hollywood film studio to use the Cranston Street Armory as the set of a James L. Brooks-directed romantic drama.

R.I. Film & Television Office Executive Director Steven Feinberg told committee members that 20th Century Studios’ use of the 116-year old building to film “Ella McCay” would be a great boost to the state’s economy, creating 225 full-time crew jobs.

For every $1 in tax credits given to 20th Century Studios to film in Rhode Island, Feinberg said the state gets $5.44 in economic activity in return.

“Plus on top of that, the publicity you get for the state of Rhode Island,” Feinberg said.

- Advertisement -

State officials most recently used the property as a warming shelter last winter until its closure on May 15.

Under the lease agreement, 20th Century Studios will pay the state $10,000 a month from Dec. 1 through the end of May 2024. The Disney-owned production company will also pay the utilities for the building during that time, something Feinberg said is normally covered by the state.

The production, handled locally by TCS Rhode Island Production1 Inc., will build sound stages, he said the studio would construct offices and space for costume design.

All this is contingent on whether the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists can reach a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Representatives from SAG-AFTRA were scheduled to meet with studio executives Tuesday to continue negotiations on a new contract, according to a tweet posted by the guild Monday night.

“While talks over the past week have been productive, we remain far apart on key issues,” the guild posted.

If the strike continues past Dec. 1, 20th Century Studios would pay the state $5,000 a month until filming can begin.

Along with economic activity for the state, Feinberg told committee members that film production would benefit the building.

“Back in the day, the place was in very, very poor shape,” he said.

“A building should be occupied,” committee member Gregory Schultz agreed. “We know when it’s not that bad things tend to happen.”

Recent investments include lead abatement, mold removal, and the addition of new lights, Feinberg said.

The Armory was used for filming of Disney’s “Hocus Pocus 2” in 2021. Feinberg said the studio created a protective layer of flooring in the building that still remains.

“And that’s kind of the motto of the Rhode Island Film Office,” he said. “You either leave the place the way you found it, or better.”

Feinberg said the state, city of Providence, and studio would remain in constant communication with West End residents to keep them informed about filming and address any concerns. A location manager would also be sure to address any complaints from people in the neighborhood, Feinberg said.

“We will do our very very best to make sure the community is happy,” he said. “They’re very conscientious people.”

Christopher Shea is a staff writer for the Rhode Island Current.