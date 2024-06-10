HopeHealth earns 3 Lamplighter Awards for communications work

NEWPORT – HopeHealth announced it received three awards during the New England Society for Healthcare Communications Lamplighters gala.

HopeHealth received two Excellence in Writing awards in the Blog category for “Saying yes to pediatric hospice changed our lives: Rogan’s story” and “Make the most of every moment: Neil’s story.” HopeHealth also received an Excellence in Writing award in the Other category for “President Carter’s many months on hospice highlight a surprising truth.”

The two blog stories, created in collaboration with HopeHealth’s writer, Laura Benys, a writer, coach and brand strategist of Laura Benys Creative, represent families who trusted HopeHealth to share personal and traumatic experiences and are meant to show the care from HopeHealth’s team, as well as bring comfort and hope to others.

“We are incredibly honored to receive these awards, which recognize the power of storytelling in health care,” said Diana Zapata, chief marketing officer of HopeHealth. “Sharing these stories is a profound way to bring hope and healing to others on their health care journey. It’s a testament to the resilience of the families we serve and the dedication of our care teams. We are grateful to the families for their bravery in sharing their experiences and to our talented writer, Laura Benys, for capturing their journeys with such sensitivity and compassion.”

- Advertisement -

Care New England Health System also earned five NESHCo awards. Thundermist Health Center received two: In the Other category for “Thundermist Health Center Workforce Impact Worksheet”; in the Printed Piece category for “Charlie Chompers Pediatric Dental Rack Card”; in the Potpourri category for Thundermist Health Center – Health Care Workforce Development Press Conference Oct. 27, 2023; in the Annual Report category for “Thundermist Health Center Annual Report 2020-2022”; and in the Direct Mail category for “Thundermist’s End of Year Appeal 2023.”

Lifespan Corp. also earned an award in the Internal Communications category for “Lifespan Intranet: Balancing Patient Care & Company Culture in a Single Digital Platform.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.