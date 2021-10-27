HopeHealth raises $350,000 from pair of fundraisers

PROVIDENCE – HopeHealth’s two recent major fundraising events have proven beneficial for the health care nonprofit.

The organization on Oct. 18 said that the A Celebration of Hope & Gratitude: Virtual Gala on Sept. 9 and the 2021 HopeHealth Golf Invitational held Sept. 13 at Rhode Island Country Club in Barrington raised a combined $350,000 for the organization’s programs. That amount, HopeHealth said, notes a 10% increase from what HopeHealth raised a year ago.

HopeHealth said the virtual gala, which raised $227,000, benefitted the organization’s grief support programs, including one-on-one counseling, more than 20 different support groups, retreats and Camp BraveHeart for children who have lost a loved one. The funds raised will allow HopeHealth to offer the programs at no charge to the community.

The golf tournament, which raised close to $126,000, supported The Hope Fund, which supports hospice patients who are uninsured or underinsured and cannot afford the cost of end-of-life care.

“We received tremendous support last year when we had to pivot to virtual because of the pandemic,” HopeHealth Chief Philanthropy Officer Suzanne Fortier said in a statement. “So many of our golf sponsors were thrilled to be able to get back on the course this year. The 2021 HopeHeath Golf Invitational had beautiful weather and just felt extra special.”

