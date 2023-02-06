HopeHealth welcomes three new board members

PROVIDENCE – HopeHealth, a hospice, palliative and home health care provider in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, recently welcomed three new members to its board of directors.

Dr. Kwame Dapaah-Afriyie, Susan DeSanto-Madeya and Audrey E. Kydd joined the 24 existing members of the board in January.

“Our board of directors is made up of individuals who are not only brilliant and impressive health care leaders but who are personally dedicated to HopeHealth’s mission of dignified, compassionate care,” said Vincent Mor, HopeHealth board chair.

Dapaah-Afriyie is the director of hospital medicine at The Miriam Hospital and a professor of medicine at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University. A senior fellow in the Society of Hospital Medicine, in 2022 he was elected to lead the Rhode Island Chapter of the American College of Physicians.

DeSanto-Madeya is the Miriam Weyker endowed chair for palliative care and an associate professor at the University of Rhode Island College of Nursing. Her research focuses on palliative and end-of life nursing care. She is a fellow in the American Academy of Nursing and a member of the Hospice and Palliative Nursing Association, Eastern Nursing Research Society and Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society for Nursing.

Kydd is a partner at the consulting firm The Gemini Group. Previously, she was the director of administration for the Center for Gerontology and Healthcare Research at Brown University’s School of Public Health.

“HopeHealth is committed to attracting and retaining health care’s finest talent and delivering care with the hope and dignity that patients deserve,” said Diana Franchitto, HopeHealth CEO and president. “In the constantly changing world of health care, that takes innovation, expertise and leaders with a broad range of perspectives. Our board of directors, with the addition of our three newest members, will guide the way to advance HopeHealth’s mission.”

